Rangers icon and popular pundit Ally McCoist has recently named his best Ibrox XI of all time.

It contains some major superstars from across history - some will be glad to learn that he didn't include himself! He certainly could have - he made 418 appearances for the Light Blues, scoring 251 goals in total.

Nevertheless, the XI contains some of Rangers' greatest ever legends over the course of their existence. He sat down with TNT Sport ahead of Thursday's 2-2 draw with Benfica in the Europa League to share who would make his Ibrox dream team.

We won't give any of them away just yet - read on to find out who made McCoist's dream team. How does it line up against your own best-ever Rangers XI?

1 . GK: Andy Goram Andy Goram played for Rangers between the years of 1991 and 1998, winning five Scottish Premierships along the way.

2 . CB: Richard Gough Richard Gough enjoyed two spells at Rangers - he won nine Scottish Premiership titles over the course of them.

3 . CB: Terry Butcher Former 77-cap England star Terry Butcher won three Scottish Premierships during his time with Rangers.

4 . CB: John Greig Voted the 'Greatest ever Ranger' in 1999, John Greig spent his entire professional career with the Light Blues.