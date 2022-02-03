McCoist felt his old side had been “outfought” and branded the performance “lightweight” against Celtic

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst tries to make a point to his players during the Old Firm clash at Celtic Park. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Rangers legend Ally McCoist reckons Giovanni van Bronckhorst must gather his players for an urgent team meeting after their Old Firm derby dismantling.

McCoist was far from happy with his old team’s performance at Parkhead as Celtic ran out comfortable 3-0 winners after a scintillating and energetic first-half display.

Reo Hatate bagged two goals before Liel Abada added a third to move the Hoops to the top of the Premiership table, a position they have not held since August.

Celtic's Reo Hatate celebrates making it 1-0 over Rangers at Celtic Park. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

McCoist admits the most worrying aspect for Rangers was their lack of fight given the magnitude of the game and the Ibrox hero insists the performance must be addressed immediately in order to rectify their slump in form.

He told Sky Sports: “Celtic won it in style. First half in particular, Rangers were not a match for them.

“If anything, that is a real wake up call for Rangers. Giovanni van Bronckhorst needs to sit down and regroup here.

“He needs to have a meeting first thing with those lads and show them video because they were outplayed and more worryingly, they were outfought.”

McCoist signalled out Gers trio Ryan Kent, Borna Barisic and James Tavernier for criticism in the wake of the defeat and claimed Van Bronckhorst’s starting line-up was puzzling.

He added: “I said in commentary, Rangers looked like they were going to sit back and try and hit Celtic on the counter attack.

“That’s alright if you’ve got players that can play that way. Celtic just came out the traps and quite clearly overpowered Rangers. You can’t let them do that.

“You’ve got to fight fire with fire. You cannot sit back and allow that to happen.

“The line-up was strange. Rangers defended too deep. The two wide boys were non-existent. (Ryan) Kent was really, really poor.