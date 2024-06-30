The alternative Rangers XI that could start Premiership opener: 9 changes to Scottish Cup team including 5 new signings
Rangers continue to do shopping in the transfer market this summer - but what would a rotated XI right now show up as?
Philippe Clement knows it’s a squad game that delivers success and he admitted the first-team squad were reaching the end of a cycle last season. New recruits were added quickly with Jefte, Clinton Nisala, Oscar Cortes, Connor Barron and Liam Kelly all signing on the dotted line so far.
Five players exited the club to date, with more movement expected to follow over the coming weeks including a few facing uncertain futures like Ianis Hagi and Sam Lammers.
This isn’t necessarily the team that will start vs Hearts at Tynecastle on the opening day of the league season. But it’s an XI that could in theory play, which goes to show who is still on the books at Rangers, and who they may look to move on.
Discussing the club’s recruitment drive with a view to the long term and need to promote more youth talent, Clement said to Rangers TV as the players returned to pre-season training: “It was easier now to get the young players in but in the rest of the transfer window there will also be experience coming in.
“It was important to find these young talents, and we have found exciting talents for the future of the club to be ready to play some minutes in the beginning but to grow in the next couple of years at the club. It’s something that has not been done in the past couple of years, to have developing young players and to sell them for better prices. We need to get a better trading model.”
So, making NINE changes to the team that lost 1-0 to Celtic in the Scottish Cup final in May, what would the Rangers team look like right now? Let’s take a look:
