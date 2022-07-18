Supporterd lined Edmiston Drive this afternoon to pay tribute to their iconic former goalkeeper who lost his battle against cancer earlier this month.

Thousands of Rangers fans lined the streets outside Ibrox Stadium to pay their final respects to legendary Scottish football goalkeeper Andy Goram.

The funeral procession of ‘The Goalie’ took place earlier today as supporters flocked in large numbers to Edmiston Drive to give their iconic former shot-stopper a special farewell.

The hearse passed through Blantyre as Goram visited one of his favourite pubs - the Stonefield Tavern (also known as ‘Teddies Bar’) and owned by close friend Stan Gordon - for the last time before making its way to Ibrox.

Goram had pleaded with loved ones that he didn’t want mourners to wear black with one of his final wishes for friends, family and fans to wear blue Rangers club ties instead.

Fans clapped and cheered as his coffin followed behind a piper, with a floral tribute which read ‘Papa Goalie’ accompied by a pair of goalkeeping gloves sat on the front step of the ground at 1pm.

Rangers greats Ally McCoist and John Brown and Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson were among several famous faces in attendance at a private funeral service at Wellington Church in Glasgow’s West End.

The 58-year-old was laid to rest in the city’s Hillhead area at 2pm this afternoon after losing his short cancer battle on July 2.

Goram was diagonised with stage four oesophageal cancer in April and had been receiving palliative care at St Andrew’s Hospice in Airdrie during his final weeks after he became too ill to be treated at his home in Coatbridge.

Ex-Rangers chairman Donald Findlay QC joined two of his former team-mates McCoist and Brown in delivering eulogies at his funeral.

Goram represented Scotland 53 times and his former national team boss Craig Brown attended along with his former international team-mate Jim Leighton.

The late Walter Smith’s former assistant manager Archie Knox was also pictured with nine-in-a-row captain Richard Gough and Ian Durrant, while several members of the current first-team squad arrived at the church.

Goram turned out for a total of 12 clubs during his playing career, but it his time time in Govan that he is most fondly remembered.

During his seven-year spell at Rangers, he won five league titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups in 260 appearances between 1991 and 1998.

1. Rangers greats in attendance Ally McCoist and John Brown look on as the coffin o Andy Goram is carried into Wellington Church in Glasgow Photo Sales

2. Ex-team mates deliver eulogies Two of Goram’s former team mates and close friends Ally McCoist and John delivered eulogies at his funeral. Photo Sales

3. Tearful McCoist Ally McCoist sheds a tear as he carries Andy Goram’s coffin alongside his son Danny at Wellington Church Photo Sales

4. Fergie pays final respects Manchester United great Sir Alex Ferguson was in attendance alongside several members of the current first-team squad Photo Sales