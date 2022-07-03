One former Scotland star said of “The Goalie” that it “always gave me max confidence having him in goal”

The footballing world has been paying tribute to Rangers and Scotland legend Andy Goram following his death at the age of 58.

The iconic stopper made an impact on many people during his illustrious career where he also turned out for Oldham Athletic, Motherwell, Hibs and Manchester United among several other clubs.

Goram is best remembered for his time at Ibrox and with the national side where he is widely regarded as one of the best to ever wear the goalkeeper jersey.

Here are just a few of the tributes that have been paid on social media following Goram’s passing this weekend:

“Always gave me max confidence having him in goal”

Former Aberdeen, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona striker Steve Archibald played with Goram at Hibs and with Scotland.

He said: “RIP my dear friend Andy Goram ( the Goalie ) lightning quick reflexes, and always gave me max confidence having him in goal, just had to marvel at many of saves he made keeping us in the game. Lots of love and my most sincere condolences to all of Andy’s family X”

“A teammate with Scotland and a fierce opponent when with Rangers”

Craig Burley was another international teammate of Goram but the pair were better known as opponents during many classic Old Firm derbies.

He said: “Terrible news about Andy Goram. Andy was a teammate with Scotland and a fierce opponent when with Rangers. You always knew, no matter how well your team played in Old Firm games, somehow you had to find a way past one of the most inspirational GK’s of his generation. RIP Goalie.”

“A top goalkeeper and more importantly a top lad”

It isn’t just Rangers and Scotland where Goram is remembered fondly and the stopper is also considered an icon at his first senior club, Oldham Athletic.

Former Newcastle United and Portsmouth forward Mick Quinn shared a dressing room with Goram at Boundary Park.

He said: “Gutted to see my former teammate at @OfficialOAFC Andy Goram has passed away Spent hours with him practicing shooting on the training ground after normal training and hours with him going racing and socially,a top goalkeeper and more importantly a top lad R.I.P Kidda”

“Love to all your family”

Goram’s time at Manchester United was short but he did play his part in helping them win the Premier League title in 2001 with a squad that featured so many incredible names like David Beckham, Teddy Sheringham, Ryan Giggs, Roy Keane, Paul Scholes and Gary Neville to name just a few.

Neville, now a pundit with Sky Sports, wrote: “Terribly sad news about Andy Goram. RIP Andy. Love to all your family.”

“Every bit as good as I hoped he would still be”

Also in that dressing room with the iconing United stars of the late 90s and early 2000s was a young Michael Stewart.