Speculation continues to mount ahead of the January transfer window...

Ex-Rangers ace Andy Halliday reckons Steven Gerrard could return to raid his former club as the new Aston Villa boss identifies potential signing targets in an attempt to stave off the threat of relegation.

The former Light Blues manager, who left Ibrox to sign a two-year-deal with the Premier League strugglers, will take charge of the Midlands club for the first time when they face Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Villa Park outfit are just two points above the drop zone following a string of disappointing defeats that led to the club’s decision to sack Dean Smith.

And Rangers fans will now hope Gerrard doesn’t return north of the border to lure any of their top stars away from Glasgow.

Current Hearts midfielder Halliday, who spent five seasons at his boyhood club, wouldn’t be surprised if Gerrard was plotting a January swoop for a few of his former players.

Speaking on Open Goal, he said: “I think financially Rangers have a lot of assets. Nobody is really talking about this.

“It is obviously a massive blow because Steven Gerrard progressed the club. He goes with everyone’s best wishes, but what does that mean for players that he signed?

“Connor Goldson - everyone has been speaking about his contract situation. We all know how much he loves Glen Kamara, Ryan Kent and Joe Aribo.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he went in for one or two of them. At the end of the day, he used to go on about how valuable they were.

“He knows they have a price to pay. If he wants them, he has to pay a hefty price.”

However, Aston Villa legend Gabriel Agbonlahor reckons Gerrard should NOT bother returning to Scotland for new additions now that he has a bigger budget to work with.

The former striker believes Gerrard can sign a better quality of player, as a result.

Asked for his views on which current Rangers players Gerrard could look to bring to Villa, Agbonlahor replied: “None of them.

“I like (Ryan) Kent, I like (Alfredo) Morelos, but I feel like Steven Gerrard now has a bigger level of player he can buy.