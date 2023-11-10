Are you really a Rangers fan if you haven't done most of these 10 things? - gallery

Here are some of the traditions that true Rangers fans will have experienced over their years of supporting the club...

Rangers supporters follow their team year after year throughout the highs and lows.

Selling out their ticket allocation at venues across the country and often taking one of the largest travelling contingents with them in European competition.

Ibrox Stadium holds a special place in the heart of every Light Blues supporter. It is the spiritual home to the most successful club in Scottish football, having won a record 55 league titles.

The 51,000 seater venue is where thousands of fans come together every second weekend to share one common bond: a love for their football team. As a result of this, there are certain preferences and experiences which define Rangers fans and make them unique when compared with other fanbases in Scottish football.

In this list we look through 10 of those quirky rituals. If there are any that we missed out then please let us know:

1 . Sang Tina Turner’s famous tune “The Best” The Tina Turner classic was adopted by Rangers fans in the 90s as Walter Smith's side featuring the likes of Paul Gascoigne, Brian Laudrup and Ally McCoist sealed nine domestic league titles in a row. The song has become a club anthem and one that the Gers have been closely associated with. It is a source of pride and joy for the fans and a powerful symbol of the team’s success. Photo: Jane Barlow

2 . Wandered round the club museum at New Edmiston House Fans will often congregate on Edmiston Drive which runs adjacent to the Main Stand at Ibrox on a matchday and if you’ve ever attended a game or plan to do so in the near future, it’s likely you will step foot into the newly-built Edmiston House which features a state-of-the-art club museum - a must visit! Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

3 . Visited the John Greig statue & Ibrox disaster memorial Located outside the Main Stand at Ibrox, the bronze sculpture is a tribute to former captain Greig’s contribution to Rangers. A memorial statue also commemorates those who lost their lives in the 1971 Ibrox Stadium disaster. Fans often pause for a moment of reflection. Photo: SNS Group Gary Hutchison