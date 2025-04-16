Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everything you need to know including how to watch Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao on TV and online this Thursday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are set for a season defining match in Spain this Thursday as they head to the Basque Country to take on Athletic Bilbao in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final contest.

The tie is currently locked at 0-0 on aggregate after the sides played out a goalless draw at Ibrox last week and it’s all to play for at the Estadio de San Mamés. A win for Rangers advances them to the semi-final stages while defeat all but ends their last hope of silverware from the 2024/25 season with Celtic closing in on the Scottish Premiership title and the Ibrox club already out of the Scottish Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporter have already made their way over to northern Spain for the contest but for those who are stuck at home in Scotland there will be the chance to watch the game on TV and online. Here is everything you need to know about how to catch the action as well as who will be refereeing the contest and which opponents await the winners of the tie in the semi-finals:

What channel is Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers on?

The second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie between Athletic Bilbao and Rangers at the Estadio de San Mamés in Spain will be shown in the UK live on TNT Sports. The specific channel will be TNT Sports 2 with Manchester United vs Lyon on TNT Sports 1 at the same time.

Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers live stream

TNT Sports customers will be able to stream the match live from home on smart TVs and devices or on the go. The live stream can be accessed through the Discovery+ app.

Who is the referee for Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers?

The referee for the second leg of Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers UEFA Europa League quarter-final clash in Spain will be Irfan Peljto of Bosnia & Herzegovina. This will be the first time he has taken charge of a Rangers game this season however Celtic supporters may remember him from their 0-0 Champions League draw with Atalanta in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peljto has already refereed Athletic Bilbao once this season, their 2-0 win over Fenerbache in the Europa League league phase back in December where Mert Muldur was sent off for the Turkish side. His last match was Arsenal’s 2-0 Champions League win over Real Madrid last week.

VAR and assistant referees for Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers

Assistant referees Davor Beljo and Senad Ibrišimbegović along with fourth official Miloš Gigovic make up the all Bosnian officiating team. Pol van Boekel of the Netherland will take charge of VAR for the match and will be assisted by fellow Dutchman Clay Ruperti.

Who will the winner of Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers face in Europa League semi final?

Awaiting the winner of Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers in the semi-finals will be the victors of Manchester United vs Lyon. That match is also level after the first leg and is poised at 2-2 on aggregate ahead of the match at Old Trafford.