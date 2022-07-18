The former Preston North End defender is expected to finalise a move from Premier League giants Liverpool in the coming days.

Rangers are closing in on the signing of Liverpool defender Ben Davies after a £4million agreement was reached between both parties last night.

According to well-respected transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League side will receive a guaranteed fee of £3m plus £1m in achievable add-ons, linked to matches played and team performance, as part of the deal.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to have given the transfer the go-ahead with Davies now set to be confirmed as the Ibrox club’s latest summer additition.

Ben Davies warms up for Liverpool. Picture: PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The left-sided player, who made 21 appearances on loan at Sheffield United in the English Championship last season, will replace outgoing Calvin Bassey who is close to finalising a permanent move to Dutch giants Ajax.

It appears the Light Blues have beaten off stiff competition to land the 27-year-old with Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough having both declared interest, while Stoke City and Burnley also made contact with Liverpool regarding a season-long loan.

Davies failed to make a first-team appearance since joining the Reds from Preston North End on a long-term contract in February last year.

Who is Ben Davies?

Born in Barrow-in-Furness on 11 August 1995, Ben Davies is a versatile left-sided English defender who can play at centre-back or left-back.

Starting his career in the youth system at Preston, he made his first-team debut against Coventry City in February 2013 at the age of 17 before being named as the club’s Scholar of the Year for the 2012/13 season.

During his nine-year spell at Deepdale, the 6ft 1in stopper spent time on loan at York City, Tranmere Rovers, Southport, Newport County and Fleetwood Town,

Ben Davies moved from Preston North End to Liverpool in January. Picture: Getty

He featured 145 times for Preston and enjoyed arguably his best season to date during the 2018/19 season, scooping two awards after being voted as Player of the Year, as well as the Sir Tom Finney Player of the Year.

Davies secured a dream move to Liverpool on transfer deadline day in 2021 for an initial fee of £500,000 rising to £1.6million by the way of the loan fee paid by newly-relegated Sheffield United last summer.

What has been said about his future?

Previously described as a “Rolls Royce at our level” by Preston North End technical advisor Peter Ridsdale, the forgotten Liverpool ace was left out of the club’s pre-season tour in Thailand last week amid reports he was holding talks with other clubs.

With so much competition for places in the Reds central defensive positions, Davies seemed always likely to exit the club this summer.

Olly Dawes from Deepdale Digest offered an insight into what Rangers fans can expect from their imminent new signing.

He stated: “Davies is quick, reads the game well and can pass through the lines brilliantly, starting attacks from the back with ease.

“It didn’t work for him at Liverpool, but from what we saw at Preston, he’s a top-end Championship defender at the very least.

“If he’s playing in a back four, you’d really like to have a big, powerful centre-back with him to compliment him.

“If it’s in a back three, Davies is perfect on the left side. He’s not the biggest centre back ever, but he makes up for that in so many other areas. His development under Alex Neil was rapid.”

How likely is the deal to go ahead?

Rangers had a £4million bid for Davies accepted by Liverpool on Sunday as Giovanni van Bronckhorst moves quickly to replace Ajax-bound Calvin Bassey.

Ajax are set to snap up Rangers defender Calvin Bassey for €22m this summer following a successful interest in Scotland. Brighton & Hove Albion had previously expressed interest in the 22-year-old. (talkSPORT)

Bassey is currently in Amsterdam to complete a record-breaking £20m-plus move to the Eredivisie after agreeing a four-year-deal with the option of a further 12 months.

Davies has been lined up as the Nigerian’s direct replacement, with the player set to undergo a medical this week ahead of becoming the club’s seventh summer arrival.

GlasgowWorld understands Rangers will bank just under £19m up front for Bassey with a further £4m in add-ons, having secured a 1 per cent sell-on clause as part of the deal.

A small portion of that fee will be spent to secure Davies’ signature with personal terms expected to be agreed when he heads north in the next 24-48 hours.

Where will he fit into the current Rangers side?

Davies will be eager to etsablish himself in Glasgow as he desperately seaches for regular first-team action after his move to Liverpool didn’t work out as had been hoped.

However, the level of interest in Davies this summer illustrates his reputation, having reportedly been a popular figure in the dressing room at Anfield.

His versatility will provide Van Bronckhorst with several options. Davies can slot in on the left of a back three, as a left-sided centre-back or as a left wing-back.