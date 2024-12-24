13 best Glasgow pubs for Rangers fans: where supporters head before and after matches

By Kurtis Leyland

Published 24th Dec 2024, 11:57 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2024, 20:00 GMT

Are you looking for somewhere to visit for a refreshment before or after Rangers’ home fixtures during the festive period?

Whether you are nipping in for a quick pint before kick-off, enjoying a delicious meal or having a post match debrief to discuss the events of the 90 minutes, there is no doubt that going to a pub can be one of the main pleasures of being football fan - and there is no shortage of excellent pubs from either in close proximity to the iconic Ibrox stadium or easily accessible via public transport. 

With that in mind, Glasgow World has taken a close look at 13 of the best pubs to try in the area, which can be enjoyed both as a local and as a visitor.

1. Oswalds

Where: 42 Oswald St, Glasgow G1 4PL | Google Maps

2. The Rosevale Tavern

Where: 483 Dumbarton Rd, Partick, Glasgow G11 6EJ | Google Maps

3. Grapes Bar

Where: 218 Paisley Rd W, Glasgow G51 1NE | Google Maps

4. Toby Jug

Where: 97 Hope St, Glasgow G2 6LL | Google Maps

