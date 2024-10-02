Scottish giants Rangers are aiming to knock their city rivals Celtic off their perch in this season’s title race after three years of pain.

Rangers showed huge promise in spells last season, but ultimately lacked the consistency to beat Celtic to the title despite finding themselves in the driving seat in March.

Manager Philippe Clement is hoping to build a new-look Rangers team that can return to the summit for the first time since 2021 and has made wholesale changes in his first transfer window, with the likes of Mohamed Diomandé and Nedim Bajrami arriving on long-term deals.

However, they were forced to lose key players such as John Lundstram and Borna Barisic on free transfer and will be keen to avoid a similar scenario next summer.

With that in mind, we take a look at all the permanent Rangers stars on the books and when their contract expires players. (courtesy of Transfermarkt)

