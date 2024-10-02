When all 23 Rangers contracts expire as Philippe Clement faces dilemma over five stars before 2025

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland

Sports and Trends Writer

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 20:00 GMT

A look at when each Rangers stars first team contract is set to expire

Scottish giants Rangers are aiming to knock their city rivals Celtic off their perch in this season’s title race after three years of pain.

Rangers showed huge promise in spells last season, but ultimately lacked the consistency to beat Celtic to the title despite finding themselves in the driving seat in March.

Manager Philippe Clement is hoping to build a new-look Rangers team that can return to the summit for the first time since 2021 and has made wholesale changes in his first transfer window, with the likes of Mohamed Diomandé and Nedim Bajrami arriving on long-term deals.

However, they were forced to lose key players such as John Lundstram and Borna Barisic on free transfer and will be keen to avoid a similar scenario next summer.

With that in mind, we take a look at all the permanent Rangers stars on the books and when their contract expires players. (courtesy of Transfermarkt)

Contract expires: 2025

1. Tom Lawrence

Contract expires: 2025 | Getty Images

Contract expires: 2025

2. Alex Lowry

Contract expires: 2025 | Getty Images

Contract expires: 2025

3. Adam Devine

Contract expires: 2025 | Getty Images

Contract expires: 2025

4. Cole McKinnon

Contract expires: 2025 | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Philippe Clement
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice