Rangers fans all over the world will be watching to see who is appointed the next manager at Ibrox - including these footballers who are celebrity supporters of the club.
1. Frank Lampard
The Chelsea icon once described the Gers fanbase as “awesome” and admitted he has “great fondness” for the Govan outfit after attending a match. Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images
2. Oli McBurnie
Revealing why he became a Rangers fan in 2020, the Sheffield United striker has never made any secret of his affection for the club. Despite growing up in Leeds, McBurnie admitted to having “no choice” in the matter due to his dad, grandma and brother all being big fans.
3. James Morrison
Ex-Scotland international Morrison once expressed his desire to join his boyhood heroes after idolising Paul Gascoigne and Brian Laudrup during his teenage years. Unfortunately, the midfielder never got the chance to emulate those club legends.
4. Robbie Fowler
The Liverpool great has just taken charge of a second tier side in Saudi Arabia and previously declared he wanted to finish his playing career with Glasgow Rangers, stating: “I must admit playing for them one day is something I have often thought about.”