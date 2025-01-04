Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackburn Rovers take on Burnley in the EFL Championship this afternoon.

Rangers supporters will be hoping the club are able to make the most of the January transfer window to strengthen Philippe Clement’s first team ranks for the second half of the Scottish Premiership season.

It was a busy summer at Ibrox that saw several new players arrive and a good few first team stars exit the club. Among those was former England under 21 international Todd Cantwell who signed for Blackburn Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The attacking midfielder had, at one point, been a fan favourite at Ibrox but fell out of favour in the team and was moved on in the later stages of the summer window. Since joining Rovers he has only managed one goal in 18 appearances in all competitions but, despite that, pundit and Celtic icon Chris Sutton believes he has improved the team at Ewood Park.

Sutton, a former Blackburn player himself who like Cantwell began his senior career at Norwich City, was speaking on Sky Sports build up to this afternoon’s EFL Championship clash between Rovers and Lancashire rivals Burnley. Cantwell will start the match for Blackburn in an attacking central midfield role which Sutton believes is his best position.

He said: "I think he's made Blackburn a more fluent team. His goals and assist aren't there but week in and week out, speaking to a couple guys at Blackburn, he's made them a better team. He knits things together really well, he's better in that number ten role rather than off the left hand side or off the right where I'm not necessarily sure he has got the legs.

“He's got real football intelligence and will be key today (against Burnley) in terms of knitting things together and sliding balls through, creating opportunities, because that's something Blackburn haven't been good enough at the top end of the pitch and is something they need to be a little more clinical at.”

Cantwell spent just a season and a half at Ibrox after joining the club to much fanfare in January 2023. He scored 14 goals in 64 appearances over his season and a half in Glasgow.