Celtic hero convinced Tottenham can 'destroy' Rangers as 'fascinating' Europa League tie comes with a caveat
Neil Lennon is confident Tottenham possess enough star quality to “destroy” Rangers in tonight’s Europa League showdown - admitting he really enjoys watching Ange Postecoglou’s side when they’re at their free-flowing best.
Parkhead hero Lennon will be keeping a close eye on the Ibrox clash, having kept tabs on the man who replaced him at Celtic since the Australian moved to North London 18 months ago.
Lennon has confessed to being a huge admirer of the style of football Postecoglou likes his team to play as he fired a warning shot to Philippe Clement’s Gers ahead of this evening’s powderkeg tie in Govan.
Speaking to BoyleSports, Lennon said: “When Spurs click on the counter-attack, they can destroy any team. That will be the danger for Rangers. They have had injury problems and their form has been very inconsistent, so it will be interesting to see the team that Ange Postecoglou puts out.
“Spurs need a win after a draw against Roma so it will be an interesting match. When you watch Ange’s teams, you are going to get entertainment there. There is that unpredictability about him because he likes to play a certain way.
“I think it's fascinating at times to watch. I really enjoy the attacking philosophy and although Spurs fans enjoy it, they do want to see some consistency.
“Last season he didn't play European football so they were able to start the season in great form. I just think that with both European games and domestic games it can take a toll.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.