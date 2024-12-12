Tottenham train at Ibrox ahead of Thursday's mouthwatering Europa League clash. | SNS Group

A former Celtic manager reckons Ange Postecoglou will get the victory he so desperately craves on his return to Glasgow

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Lennon is confident Tottenham possess enough star quality to “destroy” Rangers in tonight’s Europa League showdown - admitting he really enjoys watching Ange Postecoglou’s side when they’re at their free-flowing best.

Parkhead hero Lennon will be keeping a close eye on the Ibrox clash, having kept tabs on the man who replaced him at Celtic since the Australian moved to North London 18 months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lennon has confessed to being a huge admirer of the style of football Postecoglou likes his team to play as he fired a warning shot to Philippe Clement’s Gers ahead of this evening’s powderkeg tie in Govan.

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon is currently working in punditry after stints managing Omonio and Rapid Bucharest. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Speaking to BoyleSports, Lennon said: “When Spurs click on the counter-attack, they can destroy any team. That will be the danger for Rangers. They have had injury problems and their form has been very inconsistent, so it will be interesting to see the team that Ange Postecoglou puts out.

“Spurs need a win after a draw against Roma so it will be an interesting match. When you watch Ange’s teams, you are going to get entertainment there. There is that unpredictability about him because he likes to play a certain way.

“I think it's fascinating at times to watch. I really enjoy the attacking philosophy and although Spurs fans enjoy it, they do want to see some consistency.

“Last season he didn't play European football so they were able to start the season in great form. I just think that with both European games and domestic games it can take a toll.”