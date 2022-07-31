Celtic ‘keeping tabs’ on £15m striker, Rangers player sees ‘no need’ for summer exit

All the latest transfer news and speculation involving Rangers and Celtic.

Celtic will be looking to avoid handing an early title race advantage to Rangers in their Scottish Premiership curtain-raiser against Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon.

The Hoops will be eager to begin their campaign on a positive note against tough opponents - especially given the fact that their Old Firm rivals made a winning start of their own on Saturday.

The Gers beat Livingston 2-1, courtesy of goals from Scott Arfield and James Tavernier.

But for all of the action on the pitch, there’s still the small matter of the open transfer window to consider to.

With that in mind, here is Sunday’s Old Firm-related speculation...

Sakala doesn’t want loan exit

Rangers striker Fashion Sakala has claimed that there is “no need” for him to leave the club on loan this summer.

The Zambian international has been linked with several clubs in recent weeks, including Auxerre, Celta Vigo, and Real Sociedad.

But according to the player himself, his performances from last season prove that he has what it takes to make an impact on the first team picture at Ibrox.

As quoted by the Daily Record, he said: “There is no need for me to go on loan because my first season was not bad. I scored 12 goals in all competitions and that was my adaptation season. Now I have to prepare myself to do better this season.

“If I hadn’t got the chance last season or if I had not scored a single goal then I would have said: ‘Okay, I need to make a move, I need to go’. Because for me, I can be here at this big club, but if I am not playing then it does not mean anything.

“Last season was okay. It could have been better, but I was mostly on the bench and coming all the time is difficult. I think players understand that to do so is not easy. When you do that, the game is on another level and rhythm is not the same.

“I haven’t had a meeting with him [Giovanni van Bronckhorst]. But I think they had a meeting with my manager and he said he wants me, he wants me to be part of the club.

“I am expecting a meeting any time soon and I hope to hear his views. This is something I am looking forward to because we are starting a competition and I want to know where I am standing because I don’t know at the moment.”

Hoops track Semenyo

Celtic are “keeping tabs” on Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo, according to transfer insider Pete O’Rourke.

The Hoops have been linked with the forward in the past, with his agent revealing to Football Scotland that there had been interest over a potential deal earlier in the year.

And according to O’Rourke, the Bhoys are expected to be persistent in their pursuit of the 22-year-old.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “If it doesn’t happen during this summer transfer window, he is probably somebody who might reemerge on the scene for the January transfer window.

“Celtic have been keeping tabs on him for a while and I’m sure that will continue.”