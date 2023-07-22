The start of the 2023-24 Scottish Premiership season is just weeks away as Celtic and Ross County kick off the action on August 5.

Brendan Rodgers' side start the defence of their title with a 12.30pm kick off with Rangers in action on the same day as they head to Kilmarnock for an evening clash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both sides will be vying for the title this term with Michael Beale set to take charge of his first full season at Ibrox while Rodgers has made his return to Celtic after being sacked by Leicester City last season.

More transfer activity is expected at both Glasgow clubs this window, and we have rounded up the latest news from both teams below.

Rangers agree Cifuentes move

Rangers have reached a pre-contract agreement with transfer target Jose Cifuentes, head coach Beale has confirmed. The 24-year-old is out of contract with LAFC in the MLS in December, with the player set to arrive at Ibrox once his deal in the USA expires.

However, Beale has revealed hopes to bring the player to Glasgow in this window - with the Ecuador star set to join Rangers in January at the latest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He told Sky Sports News: "It is getting closer. There's the logistics of that one and work permits that goes in between it - the clubs are still talking. He's out of contract at the end of the year and we have an agreement for that. We would like to bring it to a close early so he can join in this window. Those discussions are ongoing."

Celtic make 'big offer' for Nawrocki

Celtic have made a 'substantial offer' for Legia Warsaw star Maik Nawrocki, according to reports in Poland. It is reported by TransferyInfo, via the Daily Record, that a deal worth up to £5.2m has been put forward by Celtic for the 22-year-old as they eye defensive reinforcements.

Super Express Sport in Poland claim Warsaw want £4.3m for the player. It is unclear how much of Celtic's reported £5.2m offer is the base fee, with that proposal said to include add-ons.

Legia Warsaw manager Kosta Runjaic has admitted the player is likely to leave the club this summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement