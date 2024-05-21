The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season is now in the books with Celtic having beaten Rangers to the title.

Philippe Clement’s side will have the chance to get their revenge this weekend though when they face their arch rivals in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park. Away from the action on the pitch, crowds at both Celtic Park and Ibrox have remained strong throughout the season. - but how do they compare to their rivals from across the border.

Both Glasgow clubs are amongst the best attended in the UK alongside some of England’s biggest clubs in their top two leagues including the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Leeds United and Sunderland. Here is where they rank compared to every club in the Premier League and the EFL Championship:

1 . Rotherham United 23/24 average attendance = 10,680

2 . Bournemouth 23/24 average attendance = 11.095

3 . Luton Town 23/24 average attendance = 11,244