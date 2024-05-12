It was a day that promised epic drama and storylines that would rage for days - which is exactly what Celtic vs Rangers delivered.
The Hoops knew a victory over their fierce rivals would all but seal Premiership title glory, with a six-point advantage with two games left and a better goal difference almost certainly too much for Rangers to overcome.
Matt O’Riley fired them ahead before a calamitous end to the half for John Lundstram had him score the decisive own goal and then get sent off. Brendan Rodgers’ men prevailed 2-1 winners and it means a point against either Kilmarnock at Rugby Park or at home to St Mirren on the final day of the season will really kickstart a title party.
From the far-east to Africa and around Europe, the world was watching as Celtic met Rangers for the fourth time this season. Here’s how the media circles of other nations to a derby like no other.
1. Marca (Spain)
"Celtic are close to the Scottish Premier. Brendan Rodgers ' team defeated Rangers (2-1) in the Old Firm, giving a definitive blow to the title. They are six points ahead of their Glasgow neighbours with six to play and a better goal average (+59 to +52). However, the fact that the goal difference that counts in the event of a tiebreaker is the general one means that it is still not mathematical... but it is (almost) definitive. Celtic Park was a party. The 54th Scottish Premiership is on the way for Celtic." Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
2. Sport Sport (Croatia)
"Another legendary Old Firm derby duel between Celtic and Rangers was played this Friday in the 36th round of the Scottish Premiership. Celtic won 2-1 at home and two rounds before the end of the championship won the new title of Scottish champion, the 54th overall in history and they are now only behind the title of Rangers. However, in the second minute of stoppage time in the first half, Rangers were in a big problem because Lundstram received a straight red card, so he became the tragedy of the game." Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
3. tv2.dk (Denmark)
"Matt O'Riley both scored and fired a penalty in the 2-1 win over arch-rivals Rangers FC. The Danish national team player Matt O'Riley is very close to being able to call himself a three-time Scottish champion. On Saturday, Celtic beat Rangers FC 2-1 at Celtic Park and thus moved six points ahead of their arch-rivals with just two rounds left in the season. 23-year-old O'Riley both scored and burned a penalty in a classically heated and dramatic Old Firm that offered a bit of everything. O'Riley kicked Celtic flat and hard to make it 1-0 after just under 35 minutes with his 15th goal in 35 league games. And a few minutes later it was also 2-0 when midfielder John Lundstram made an own goal of the clumsy and avoidable kind. 30-year-old Lundstram crowned his miserable afternoon with a straight red card just before the break, and outnumbered Rangers fell into the sack." Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group
4. Complete Sports (Nigeria)
"Cyriel Dessers was in goal for Rangers but it wasn't enough as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to rivals Celtic at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premier League on Saturday. Celtic have one hand on the SPL title after coming out on top in a tough old tough derby. Dessers got on the scoresheet to quickly get Rangers back into the match. But John Lundstram's day went from bad to worse after he was shown a red card in first-half stoppage time for a challenge on Alistair Johnston."
