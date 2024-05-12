3 . tv2.dk (Denmark)

"Matt O'Riley both scored and fired a penalty in the 2-1 win over arch-rivals Rangers FC. The Danish national team player Matt O'Riley is very close to being able to call himself a three-time Scottish champion. On Saturday, Celtic beat Rangers FC 2-1 at Celtic Park and thus moved six points ahead of their arch-rivals with just two rounds left in the season. 23-year-old O'Riley both scored and burned a penalty in a classically heated and dramatic Old Firm that offered a bit of everything. O'Riley kicked Celtic flat and hard to make it 1-0 after just under 35 minutes with his 15th goal in 35 league games. And a few minutes later it was also 2-0 when midfielder John Lundstram made an own goal of the clumsy and avoidable kind. 30-year-old Lundstram crowned his miserable afternoon with a straight red card just before the break, and outnumbered Rangers fell into the sack." Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group