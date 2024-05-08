Celtic and Rangers come to blows this weekend in a definitive Premiership meeting.

The derby record stands at two wins for the Hoops and a draw heading into round four on Saturday. A win for Celtic would put them six points clear at the top of the league with two games to go and Rangers need a victory of more than three goals to go top in Glasgow’s east-end.

Momentum is building in Brendan Rodgers’ team after some criticisms throughout this campaign. A defeat to Ross County and draw with Dundee has left the Ibrox club in a sticky positions and Rangers must win to boost their hopes.

Both sides have team news dilemmas to work through. Some are of the variety that stars already ruled out injured will need replaced, others centre around stars struggling to get a look in and on the comeback trail. Here are 13 stars in those categories.

1 . Danilo (Rangers) The striker will miss out again through injury. A big miss for Clement amid criticisms of his striking options.

2 . Daizen Maeda (Celtic) The attacker picked up a hamstring injury against Rangers last time but has made an incredible recovery. Now remains to be seen whether he's fit to start.

3 . Oscar Cortes (Rangers) Muscle problem is keeping the winger sidelined, and with little creativity out in wide areas, will be another Clement wishes he had available.

4 . Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) The South Korean striker was used as Kyogo's deputy in the first half of the season. Now out on the fringes and little update on what his situation is.