The numbers have been crunched - and there will undoubtedly be plenty of debate when it comes to a new combined line-up of players from Rangers and Celtic.

The two Glasgow rivals are once again battling it out for Premiership glory in the final furlong of the season and as ever boast teams featuring many of the most talented and valuable players in the division.

With that in mind ahead of the highly-anticipated Old-Firm derby on 11 May we take a look at the combined XI from Rangers and Celtic based solely on market value.

Notably this list, formed by Transfermarkt, features neither captain, James Tavernier or Callum McGregor, but a number of big-name stars do make the cut including five Rangers men and six stars from defending champions Celtic.

1 . GK: Jack Butland (Rangers) €3.00m

2 . RB: Alistair Johnston (Celtic) €8.00m

3 . CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) €13.00m

4 . CB: Connor Goldson (Rangers) €6.00m