Register
BREAKING

Who will win the Scottish Premiership? Celtic & Rangers title race, top 6 and relegation battles predicted

Here's a look at how the Scottish Premiership table may stand after 38 games have been played.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 29th Feb 2024, 19:00 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 20:13 GMT

With two crucial victories in the bag for both Celtic and Rangers last night, the Scottish Premiership title race is swiftly reaching a fever pitch. Which of the two bitter Glasweigian rivals will come out on top at the end of the 2023/24 season?

Today, we'll examine that question and attempt to provide you with an answer. We've put together a predicted Scottish Premiership table, based on how it may look after all 38 games are in the books. As such, we won't just be looking at the ongoing title race - we'll also take a look at the relegation battle at the other end of the table.

1. 12th: Livingston

2. 11th: Ross County

3. 10th: St. Johnstone

4. 9th: Motherwell

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Premiership