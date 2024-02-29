With two crucial victories in the bag for both Celtic and Rangers last night, the Scottish Premiership title race is swiftly reaching a fever pitch. Which of the two bitter Glasweigian rivals will come out on top at the end of the 2023/24 season?

Today, we'll examine that question and attempt to provide you with an answer. We've put together a predicted Scottish Premiership table, based on how it may look after all 38 games are in the books. As such, we won't just be looking at the ongoing title race - we'll also take a look at the relegation battle at the other end of the table.