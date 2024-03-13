Two Celtic stars have hit the buffers when it comes to contracts.

The Scottish Premiership season isn't far away from ending. Both Celtic and Rangers are battling hard for the top spot - biut they will both also have an eye on next season.

Two Celts stars are in talks for new contracts, but little progress has been made as of yet - meanwhile, the former coach of a Rangers star has revealed his 'insane' wages.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Scales and Rocco Vata yet to sign new deals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoops pair Liam Scales and Rocco Vata are in talks over new Celtic deals - but neither of the two are 'close to an agreement', according to a report from the Daily Record.

Scales is under contract until 2025 - as such, there is still plenty of time left in his case. Vata, however, will see his current deal expire in the summer - as such, it is paramount that the Hoops act fast if they don't want to lose him on a free transfer.

Robin Veldman says Fabio Silva was on 'insane' wages at Wolves

Rangers will be keen to strike a permanent deal for Fabio Silva in the summer - however, his wages may be prove to be an issue. When Robin Veldman was at Anderlecht, he coached Silva while he was on loan, describing him as 'arrogant' and his wages to be 'insane'. He did, however, say that he was 'confident' that the Portuguese starlet would be a success.

Speaking to the Scottish Sun, Veldman said: "Outside of the pitch he can appear arrogant. Fabio is confident in what he wants and how he sees things. He can come across as cocky. But it is from a good heart and I like him very much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad