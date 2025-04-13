Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rangers and Celtic have both been in Scottish Premiership action this weekend

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have a big decision to make regarding their managerial situation this summer. Barry Ferguson remains in interim charge following Philippe Clement’s dismissal. The Gers are sat in 2nd place in the Scottish Premiership table and remain in the Europa League.

As for Celtic, they are closing in on the title again this season under Brendan Rodgers. They won 5-1 at home to Kilmarnock on Saturday afternoon as they secured another three points. They have won 26 of their 33 league matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Ferguson Rangers job boost

Andrew Cavenagh and Gretar Steinsson, who work for the 49ers Enterprises, were both at Ibrox for Rangers’ Europa League first leg tie against Athletic Bilbao. The Gers drew 0-0 at home. They head to Spain next Thursday for the second leg.

Derek Ferguson has said his brother Barry’s ability to make bold decisions regarding selection will be boosting his chances of impressing the incoming new owners, as per Ibrox News: “The one thing with Barry is that he’s not going to back off when it comes to big decisions. Barry gets the job, and the job is to play the players that are in form and will get Rangers a result.

“And you know something – and this might be because I’m his brother – but I don’t think it was that big a decision. Jack Butland has been way off it. The amount of goals he’s been conceding is alarming. I get what people are saying – he’s a big character and he started his Rangers career brilliantly, but he’s been way off it in recent times.

“I thought it was actually quite a simply decision. There’s always a focus on goalkeepers, but Barry got the decision spot on. Watching the game, the keeper didn’t have a lot to do. But the owners will be watching and monitoring things closely, so Barry is doing himself a lot of favours in that regard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic target Million Manhoef swoop

Celtic are interested in a move for Stoke City winger Million Manhoef this summer, according to The Scottish Sun. The Hoops are being linked with a move for the Championship man later this year. He could be seen by Rodgers as someone to boost his attacking ranks and add more competition and depth to that department.

Manhoef, 23, is under contract with the Potters until June 2027 meaning they are under no pressure to sell him just yet and can wait for the right offer to come in for his signature. He has made 35 appearances in all competitions in this campaign, 31 of which have come in the league, and he has scored six goals and picked up four assists. Mark Robins’ side are currently battling to preserve their second tier status and won 1-0 away at Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

The Staffordshire club signed Manhoef back in January 2024. He found the net on four occasions in 14 matches during his first term at the Bet365 Stadium. Prior to his transfer to England, he caught the eye in the Eredivisie with Vitesse.