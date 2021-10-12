Nicholas is the latest former player convinced the Toon job will not interest the Light Blues boss

Charlie Nicholas believes Rangers manager Steven Gerrard won’t have his head turned by the riches on offer at Newcastle United and reckons he will not be among the club’s top three candidates.

A Saudi Arabian-led consortium completed their takeover of the Magpies last week, ensuring they are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A list of high-profile names has been linked with the job in recent days including Gerrard, who is among the bookmakers favourites to replace Steve Bruce.

However, ex-Scotland and Celtic striker Nicholas is the latest in a long line of former players to express their thoughts on the St James’ Park position.

Ray Parlour, Kenny Dalglish and Gerrard’s former Liverpool team-mate Danny Murphy all believe the Light Blues boss will not be interested in the job and is better off staying at Ibrox.

Nicholas agrees after admitting the English Premier League outfit are years away from being able to entice the Liverpool legend south of the border.

Writing in his Daily Express column, he said: “I don’t see why Steven Gerrard would be remotely interested in taking the Newcastle United job.

“Newcastle have a long history, but why would he want the job? Because they are in the English Premier League?

“Yes, there will be major investment and they will go after better quality players now that the new Saudi Arabian owners are in at St James’ Park.

“They have made it clear that it is their long-term plan, but it might take five years – or even longer.

“Is Gerrard going to jump ship for a five-year plan?

“You have to remember that guys like Kenny Dalglish and Graeme Souness have tried this job and failed to bring success.

“Many different types of coaches have taken the job but failed to deliver at Newcastle. OK, you might have the finances now, but that doesn’t guarantee success.

“It is going to take time to build up Newcastle because there is no way they are going to be able to sign stars such as PSG’s Kylian Mbappe and the like. That is pie-in-the-sky thinking.

“We don’t even know if Newcastle – without a league win this season – are going to survive in the Premier League.

“It could be a far different proposition two years down the line for Gerrard but now isn’t the right time.

“I’m also not sure the Rangers manager would be on Newcastle’s list and, even if he is, he probably won’t be in their top three.