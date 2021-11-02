Charlie Nicholas dismisses Old Firm 'refereeing conspiracies' - but does want VAR in Scottish football

Charlie Nicholas. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Charlie Nicholas has dismissed the idea that there are “refereeing conspiracies” that favour Rangers and Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, but has argued that VAR would limit the number of big decisions that went their way.

So far this season, both Old Firm sides have been awarded three penalties each in the top flight, fewer than Hearts (6), and Hibernian (4). Meanwhile, two opposition players have been sent off in matches against the Gers, with three sent off during clashes with the Hoops.

While a number of high profile competitions, including the English Premier League, have moved to introduce video technology as a means of assisting referees in pivotal moments, the Scottish Premiership has not – but Nicholas would like to see it considered.

Writing in a column for the Scottish Express, he said: “I believe the introduction of VAR to Scottish football could right a few wrongs for a lot of our clubs - especially when they are playing Rangers and Celtic.

“I don’t believe for a minute in these on-going refereeing conspiracies.

“I hear a lot of people say Rangers get everything just now. They get the decisions because they are winning just now. It is the same when Celtic are winning, they will get late goals and pretty big decisions in their favour.

“That is always the way it is and has been for the two Glasgow giants.

“That is where the rest of our clubs are playing catch up and that is where VAR could be a big benefit to the other clubs and our officials.

“It won’t help the conspiracy theories because it will be the VAR officials who will then be hit with the accusations.