We tested ChatGPT’s knowledge of Rangers and this possible all-time best starting 11 is subjective and opinions may vary

Artificial intelligence is becoming more popular in the world of technology and the ChatGPT powered app is a natural language processing tool developed by OpenAI that allows you to have human-like conversations - so we thought we would give it a go with a Rangers spin!

Users can ask ChatGPT almost anything and the system will more often than not give a well-informed answer as it is programmed to follow instructions in prompts and provide a detailed response. With that in mind, we quizzed the software to find out its level of knowledge about the Ibrox side and it did rather well.

Having asked it to provide its best Gers XI of all-time, ChatGPT provides an explanation for its selections. This line up represents a combination of legendary players from different eras in the Light Blues history, taking into account their contributions to the club’s success and their impact on the field.

However, opinions on the best team may vary among fans and historians, and there are many other deserving players who could also be considered for this list. Here are the 11 players the AI software selected:

1 . Andy Goram - GK ChatGPT explanation: Renowned for his shot-stopping ability and agility, Goram was a key player for Rangers in the 1990s and won numerous league titles and cups during his time with the club.

2 . Sandy Jardine - RB ChatGPT explanation: A versatile and consistent right-back, Jardine was known for his defensive prowess and also contributed to the attack. He was a key figure in Rangers’ success in the 1970s and 80s.

3 . Richard Gough - CB ChatGPT explanation: A commanding centre-back and captain, Gough was a leader on the pitch and a rock in defence for Rangers during the late 1980s and early 90s, winning numerous trophies.

4 . John Greig - CB ChatGPT explanation: A legendary figure at Rangers, Greig is considered one of the greatest players in the club’s history. He was a versatile defender who spent his entire career at Rangers and led the team to numerous titles as captain.