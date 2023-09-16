The bullish former Hoops striker is confident his old club CAN qualify for the last-16.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris Sutton insists Celtic have a good chance of reaching the Champions League knockout phase despite their recent injury troubles and “underwhelming” summer transfer window.

The Hoops were drawn against Dutch side Feyenoord, La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and Serie A big guns Lazio last month and Brendan Rodgers’ side head into their first group stage fixture in Rotterdam on Tuesday following a convincing 3-0 Premiership win over Dundee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky Sports pundit and former Parkhead striker Sutton is aware that Celtic are without a number of key players, particularly in defence. However, he admits his old club can’t enter Europe’s elite competition fearing the worst.

A bullish Sutton knows Celtic will have their work cut out to qualify for the last-16 but claims there are no world-beaters in their group, having avoided the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Writing in his Daily Record column, he said: “Of course there are issues in this Celtic squad. Brendan Rodgers would have wanted his best squad to give him a better chance and Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liel Abada and Maik Nawrocki are huge losses.

“They can’t moan about it or go in fearing the worst though. Those are the kinds of weaknesses that will be exposed at this level. It might sound strange on the back of an underwhelming transfer window and the injury problems, but I believe Celtic can make an impact. I genuinely think they can get out of this group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Look, no one is saying this is some kind of gentle section. That would be daft. Atletico Madrid, Lazio and Feyenoord are all top sides, who have the ability to hurt any team on their day. Celtic will have their work cut out in all of the game. But it could have been so much worse.