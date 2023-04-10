Classic Rangers football shirts: Vintage kits through the years

Here’s a look back at some retro Light Blues kits over the years...

Rangers’ traditional home kit colours are royal blue and white with white shorts and black socks. Occasionally it will be altered by the shorts and socks, sometimes replacing the black socks with white ones; or replacing the white shorts and black socks combination with royal blue shorts and socks.

The design of away shirts has varied far more than the traditional home strip over the years. The original change shirt was all white featuring blue and white hooped socks and a light blue six-pointed star on the chest. White and red have been the primary colours for alternate strips.

In 1994, the club introduced a third kit for the first time and is usually worn if both the home and away kits clash with their opponents. They have previously included a range of unique designs and colour combinations. Orange and blue stripes, first seen in season 1993/94, was reintroduced in season 2018/19 and then again this term.

The Ibrox side have had a number of kit suppliers over the years, including Umbro (1978-1990 and 2005-13), Admiral (1990-92), Adidas (1992-97), Nike (1997-2002), Diadora (2002-05), Puma (2013-18), Hummel (2018-20) and currently Castore (2020-present).

Here are some of our standouts...

1 . 1996 home/away/goalkeeper Richard Gough, Andy Goram and Stuart McCall show off their new Adidas shirts

2 . 1992/94 home kit Striker Ally McCoist celebrates after scoring the second goal in a 3-1 win against Aberdeen

3 . 2021/22 home kit James Tavernier celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during the UEFA Europa League Knockout Round Play-Offs second leg against Borussia Dortmund at Ibrox

4 . 2012/13 home kit Dean Shields celebrates his goal during the Scottish Communities League Cup First Round against East Fife at Ibrox