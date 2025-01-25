Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The club from the capital have made a record-breaking transfer sale over the player formerly of Hibs.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An SPFL club have confirmed a club-record sale after their former Rangers talent departed to step up two levels.

Connor Young has netted plenty for Edinburgh City since joining the League Two club, playing 28 times with 19 goals. He came through the Hibs academy before signing for Rangers in a five-figure deal. That didn't bring regular chances for the forward who was restricted to action with the Rangers 'B' team and he's built senior experience with Clyde and East Fife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now after hitting top form, he has completed a move to Dunfermline Athletic and returned to the full-time arena two levels above where he has been. The Pars are under new management in Michael Tidser. It's a deal that bags Edinburgh City a club-record transfer fee.

A club statement reads: "Edinburgh City FC have accepted a club-record fee from Dunfermline Athletic for striker Connor Young. We thank Connor for his outstanding performances and wish him the best in the next stage of his career."

Dunfermline Athletic Chairman & CEO David Cook commented: “We are delighted to welcome Connor to KDM Group East End Park in what has been a great week for the club following the appointment of Michael Tidser as our head coach and the confirmation of new investment from James Bord and Evan Sofer.

"As our first piece of transfer business since the ownership change, Connor fits the bill as a talented young Scottish player who has excelled in League 2. We are all excited to see how he can continue his development at DAFC. Our ambition is to develop talented young Scottish players both via our Academy and through intelligent and smart recruitment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With reference to time at Rangers and others, a Pars statement reads: "Dunfermline Athletic is pleased to announce the signing of Edinburgh City’s free scoring centre forward, Connor Young, for an undisclosed fee on a 2 and a half year deal.

"Acclaimed as a clinical finisher on either foot, Dunfermline fans will recall Connor as the Edinburgh side’s centre forward they faced in the Third Round of this season’s Scottish Gas Scottish Cup. The 20 year old centre forward converted a penalty kick in the third minute of time added on to make it 2-1 and create an uneasy end to a match the Pars had dominated.

"A boyhood Hibee, Connor was with Hearts and Leith Athletic before he joined the Hibs Academy at the age of 14 and turned full time at the age of 16 on leaving Leith Academy. Under Gareth Evans charge, he was part of a very successful U18 side at Hibernian, going out on loan at the age of 16 to Civil Service Strollers. As a near ever present he scored 25 goals for Hibs U18s in season 2021-2022 attracting the interests of Rangers.

"After an agreed five figure fee, he joined David McCallum’s Rangers B side for the 2022-2023 season and made 28 appearances for them in the Lowland League and SPFL Trust Trophy. A team mate in the early part of his time at Rangers was Kane Ritchie-Hosler before his loan move to Dunfermline at the end of September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rangers gave him UEFA Youth League experience against Napoli, Liverpool and Ajax. In February 2023 Connor went out on loan to East Fife and in September 2023 signed for Clyde. Despite scoring four goals in 15 starts and ten appearances off the bench no contract was on the table at the end of that season but he was snapped up by Edinburgh City.

"Michael McIndoe has started Connor in all of the Citizens’ 28 matches this season and he has played every minute of every match bar two (when subbed after 81 and 87 minutes). Most importantly the young striker has accumulated an impressive 19 goals in those appearances making him League Two’s top goalscorer. His six goals in November including a hat-trick away at Peterhead earned him the SPFL Player of the Month Award.”