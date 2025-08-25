How Rangers fans can watch the second leg of the Champions League play-off tie against Brugge

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It may be a long shot, but Rangers still have hopes of qualifying for the league phase of Champions League this season, which would secure a £40 million jackpot in the process.

However, after going 3-1 down at Ibrox in the first leg, Russell Martin’s side have given themselves a mountain to climb in Belgium. Romeo Vermant, Jorne Spileers and Brandon Mechele all scored for the away side, before Danilo netted a consolation goal just after half time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers fans thought they had got another goal back when Djeidi Gassama tapped the ball in from point blank range, however the goal was chopped off by VAR as Brugge keeper, Simon Mignolet was adjudged to be in control of the ball. Club Brugge have qualified for the Champions League in three of the past four seasons, so it was always going to be an uphill task for the Govan side. Here’s everything you need to know about the second leg Champions League play-off clash between Brugge and Rangers, including tv details and latest team news:

Where and when will Club Brugge vs Rangers take place?

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 27th at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Brugge. Kick off is scheduled for 20:00 BST (21:00 local time).

Where can I watch Club Brugge vs Rangers? Is there a live stream?

TNT Sports have the broadcasting rights to this match, coverage will begin on TNT Sports 1 at 19:30. TNT Sports subscribers will be able to stream the game on the go via Discovery+. For those without TNT Sports, you can view subscription packages here. The match will also be available to stream via RangersTV.

What is the latest team news ahead of Club Brugge vs Rangers?

Hamza Igamane was the main talking point of Sunday’s draw at St Mirren. Martin stated after the match that the 22-year old refused to come on as a substitute after complaining he was injured. This comes just days after Rangers rejected a bid for the Moroccan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the uncertainty around Igamane’s future at Ibrox, it leaves him doubtful for the tie in Belgium. Regarding the incident, in his post-match press conference, Martin said: “We wanted to bring him on at around sixty minutes and he said he had a sore quad so he couldn’t come on.

“He wouldn’t have been on the bench if he wasn’t fit, so he said he done it warming up. We turned down a bid this week but we’ll have to assess his injury and I have to trust Hamza, so we’ll see what happens.”

The Rangers boss went on to imply that the striker already has an eye on the exit door, but praised the likes of Cyriel Dessers, who he has had ‘no problem’ with despite transfer speculation. The Nigerian ‘should probably be fit’ for the second leg against Brugge.

Who is referee for Club Brugge vs Rangers?

The chosen official by UEFA to referee the game is German, Felix Zwayer. The assistant referees, who are also German will be Robert Kempter and Christian Dietz. Florian Badstuber is the fourth official, while the two VAR officials are Johann Pfeifer (senior) and Christian Dingert (assistant).