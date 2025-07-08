Club chief provides open answer on Rangers transfer link as in-demand Ibrox star told exactly where he stands
Lille president Olivier Letang has admitted his club are interested in signing Hamza Igamane - but they have not yet tabled an offer for the Rangers striker.
At present, the Ligue 1 outfit are in no rush to make their move for the Moroccan international having been strongly linked with the 22-year-old over the past month. Reports earlier this week suggested the French side’s interested had cooled and they would look at other targets.
Igamane impressed in his debut season at Ibrox, netting 16 goals for the Light Blues after his £1.7 million move from FAR Rabat last summer.
Rangers new American owners, 49ers Enterprises are determined to secure a bumper profit for the player and are holding out for at least a £15m cash boost and it’s though that hefty valuation could have prevented Lille from making a summer swoop.
Igamane is understood to have already agreed personal terms with talks still ongoing. Lille want to add competition for World Cup winner and marquee addition Olivier Giroud - who recently arrived from LAFC - following Jonathan David's switch to Juventus.
Udinese forward Vivaldo Semedo was recently on a list of possible options along with Igamane, but has since joined EFL Championship side Watford - and Letang admits the Gers frontman remains one they are monitoring.
Quizzed by La Voix Des Sports about the situation, the Lille chief admitted: “He is indeed a player we are following, but we have not yet made any offers to his club.”
Igamane’s pre-season absence explained
Igamane was not involved in Rangers' first pre-season fixture against Club Brugge at the weekend, which raised eyebrows and fuelled more speculation over his future in Glasgow.
However, boss Russell Martin revealed a visa issue has prevented him from returning, but is likely to be back in training over the coming days.
Speaking after Sunday’s 2-2 draw with the Belgian's, Martin said: "Hamza’s (absence) has just been a bit of a red tape. He was due back this week with the other international players. He was at the airport and they just didn’t have the right visa. I don't think it's anyone's fault.
