Supremo sheds light on Lille’s interest in Hamza Igamane with the player still being monitored closely

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lille president Olivier Letang has admitted his club are interested in signing Hamza Igamane - but they have not yet tabled an offer for the Rangers striker.

At present, the Ligue 1 outfit are in no rush to make their move for the Moroccan international having been strongly linked with the 22-year-old over the past month. Reports earlier this week suggested the French side’s interested had cooled and they would look at other targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Igamane impressed in his debut season at Ibrox, netting 16 goals for the Light Blues after his £1.7 million move from FAR Rabat last summer.

Rangers new American owners, 49ers Enterprises are determined to secure a bumper profit for the player and are holding out for at least a £15m cash boost and it’s though that hefty valuation could have prevented Lille from making a summer swoop.

Igamane is understood to have already agreed personal terms with talks still ongoing. Lille want to add competition for World Cup winner and marquee addition Olivier Giroud - who recently arrived from LAFC - following Jonathan David's switch to Juventus.

Udinese forward Vivaldo Semedo was recently on a list of possible options along with Igamane, but has since joined EFL Championship side Watford - and Letang admits the Gers frontman remains one they are monitoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quizzed by La Voix Des Sports about the situation, the Lille chief admitted: “He is indeed a player we are following, but we have not yet made any offers to his club.”

Igamane’s pre-season absence explained

Igamane was not involved in Rangers' first pre-season fixture against Club Brugge at the weekend, which raised eyebrows and fuelled more speculation over his future in Glasgow.

However, boss Russell Martin revealed a visa issue has prevented him from returning, but is likely to be back in training over the coming days.

Speaking after Sunday’s 2-2 draw with the Belgian's, Martin said: "Hamza’s (absence) has just been a bit of a red tape. He was due back this week with the other international players. He was at the airport and they just didn’t have the right visa. I don't think it's anyone's fault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Things have changed since he last got his visa. So, we had to wait for him to get a new one, which he should have tomorrow and he will be with us this week. I haven’t heard of any bid, not that I know of.”