The contract status of 36 Rangers players including new transfer signings and stars in last year of deals

By Ben Banks
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 09:00 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2024, 09:15 BST

New contracts and signings are being made by Rangers this summer.

Rangers are heading into a new season with a fresh look - but when do contracts expire?

Connor Barron is the latest arrival at Ibrox, penning a deal until 2028 after his time at Aberdeen came to a close. Jefte, Oscar Cortes and Clinton Nsiala have also arrived and more might be incoming before the end of the transfer window.

A host of stars left the club at the end of their contracts last season - Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic, John Lundstram, Kemar Roofe and Jon McLaughlin - as boss Philippe Clement undergoes a rebuild. He is looking to the future, with his signings all on long-term deals.

What about the rest of the team? There are various situations for Rangers to consider, with some stars having rumours of the exit door following them. Looking at 36 players - including some in the academy - here are their contract situations heading into the new season

May 2025

1. Tom Lawrence - Central/Attacking midfielder

May 2025 | SNS Group

May 2027

2. Cyriel Dessers - Striker

May 2027 | Getty Images

May 2026

3. Todd Cantwell - Attacking midfielder

May 2026 | Getty Images

May 2026 (Currently on loan at Deportivo Alaves)

4. Ianis Hagi - Attacking midfielder

May 2026 (Currently on loan at Deportivo Alaves) | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Philippe ClementIbroxPremiership

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.