Rangers are heading into a new season with a fresh look - but when do contracts expire?

Connor Barron is the latest arrival at Ibrox, penning a deal until 2028 after his time at Aberdeen came to a close. Jefte, Oscar Cortes and Clinton Nsiala have also arrived and more might be incoming before the end of the transfer window.

A host of stars left the club at the end of their contracts last season - Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic, John Lundstram, Kemar Roofe and Jon McLaughlin - as boss Philippe Clement undergoes a rebuild. He is looking to the future, with his signings all on long-term deals.

What about the rest of the team? There are various situations for Rangers to consider, with some stars having rumours of the exit door following them. Looking at 36 players - including some in the academy - here are their contract situations heading into the new season

1 . Tom Lawrence - Central/Attacking midfielder May 2025 | SNS Group

2 . Cyriel Dessers - Striker May 2027 | Getty Images

3 . Todd Cantwell - Attacking midfielder May 2026 | Getty Images