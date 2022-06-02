Contract status of every Rangers player and NINE who could leave Ibrox this summer

A busy summer of transfer activity is already well underway

We have entered the month of June which means the summer transfer window is officially due to open.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has already started to build his squad ahead of next season, with players several expected to leave Ibrox.

Swiss striker Cedric Itten became the first players to terminate his Gers contract in order to return to his homeland to sign for BSC Young Boys on a permanent basis.

However, the arrival of centre-back John Souttar and Connor Goldson’s decision to pen a new four-year-deal has ensured the club’s recruitment has started on a positive note.

Experienced midfielder Steven Davis and Scott Arfield have also committed their future to the Light Blues, but which players could actually leave this summer?

With ambitions of reclaiming the Scottish Premiership title and securing Champions League group stage football, there will have to be some huge decisions for Van Bronckhorst to make in this upcoming window.

GlasgowWorld have looked through the entire Rangers first-team squad and assessed which players could potentially leave the club in the near future.

1. Allan McGregor (40) - Goalkeeper May 2022 (Out of contract) Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Jon McLaughlin (34) - Goalkeeper May 2024 Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Robby McCrorie (24) - Goalkeeper May 2023 Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. James Tavernier (30) - Right-back May 2024 Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales