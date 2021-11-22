Moore signalled out Connor Goldson’s attitude during his post-match interview as a cause for concern

Former Rangers defender Craig Moore declared his old club will NOT retain the Scottish Premiership title if they continue to perform as poorly as they are.

Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Hibernian in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final was the latest blip in an error-strewn campaign to date for the Light Blues.

Moore, who spent six seasons at Ibrox between 1999 and 2005, is adamant a change is needed urgently and has called on the players to up their performance levels or risk the wrath of Gers supporters.

Reacting to the semi-final defeat, the Australian told Sky Sports News: “He’ll be very disappointed, he’ll be thinking this is a big job.

“I have no doubt that come January he will be looking to bring in players that he can trust and also have an influence on that dressing room.

“I’ve no doubt it needs freshening up. There have been some post-match interviews that have come out that are quite alarming.

“I go back to James Tavernier’s in first away game of the season; lack of hunger and lack of desire. This is coming from the players!

“For me that is a huge concern and Connor Goldson comes out with the same remarks yesterday.

“Rangers are a fantastic club with the best supporters in the world when they’re onside. You get them offside, it’s a very, very tough place to play.

“This team needs to show a bit of grit. I think it has been glossed over that they are four points ahead.

“Performances from the start of the season have been nowhere near good enough. In my experience, you can’t win a title playing this way – something needs to change. So Giovanni has a big job.”

New Rangers' manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst takes his seat at Hampden Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Rangers have now conceded the opening goal in their last six consecutive games and Moore is worried about the recent trend.

He added: “I think the reality is, there needs to be competition and performance in training. If you don’t have that, you suffer at the weekend.

“It’s a trend at Rangers that we have seen them go a goal behind and having to chase matches. It’s concentration and having to switch on, not starting in the right manner.

“It’s the basics of any team to win a game of football, defending well, being switched on and winning your personal duels.