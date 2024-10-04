SNS Group

The Czech Republic winger came in for plenty of criticism after passing up a golden opportunity with the scoreline at 0-0

Rangers fans have laid into Vaclav Cerny after he missed a glorious chance to open the scoring against Lyon - with his sitter branded “one of the worst misses of all time”.

Philippe Clement's men fell to a heavy 4-1 defeat against the French side at Ibrox following a clinical display from the big-spending visitors. The Ligue 1 outfit scored three times in a scintillating first-half, with Malick Fofana breaking the deadlock within two minutes of Cerny’s agonising miss at the opposite end of the pitch.

Former Arsenal hitman Alexandre Lacazette also scored twice to put his side firmly in the driving seat before Fofana made it a double for himself early in the second half, while Tom Lawrence scored the hosts' only goal after 14 minutes to briefly level the tie.

However, the story could have been different had captain James Tavernier or Cerny found the net with two golden chances in the early stages to take the lead. The latter’s shocking miss on eight minutes left the Wolfsburg loanee with his head in his hands after blazing over with the goal gaping from just a few yards out.

Tom Lawrence’s initial strike was parried away by Lyon keeper Lucas Perri, but the ball fell kindly to Cerny who looked destined to convert the rebound. However, he failed to keep his first-time effort down, somehow managed to lifting it over the crossbar.

The winger never recovered from that squandered opportunity before eventually trudging off after 69 minutes and Gers supporters have vented their fury at the Czech Republic international after being left less than impressed.

Taking to social media, one fan wrote: “Up there with the worst misses ever”, while a second person branded it: “A shocker of a miss!” A third fan questioned: “How do you even manage that?” And a fourth quipped: “Scott Wright was a better option.”

Another admitted: “That is criminal. Absolutely mental that a professional footballer can miss that chance” and a sixth person commented: “Get this clown out now.”