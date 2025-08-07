A talkSPORT pundit couldn’t believe Rangers striker SPFL Premiership stat

It’s fair to say that finishing has never been Cyriel Dessers best quality, however for someone that misses countless big chances every season, his goalscoring numbers always seem to be quite high.

The Nigerian opened his account for Rangers on Tuesday night from the penalty spot, as The Gers beat Viktoria Plzen 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier. Whilst being inconsistent, the striker has popped up with some incredibly important goals for Rangers; the nutmeg against Real Betis, the sublime touch and finish at Old Trafford, the last minute equaliser against Dynamo Kiev, yet the myth still surrounds him that he can’t score goals.

With 18 goals in 35 matches last season, Dessers finished top scorer in the SPFL Premiership last season, however a talkSPORT pundit was left flabbergasted when he heard this news.

Dessers stat leaves Andy Townsend stunned

Former Ireland international turned talkSPORT pundit, Andy Townsend was on The Breakfast Show this morning alongside David Tanner, discussing Rangers’ Champions League victory. Townsend was saying how he didn’t think much of the 30 year old striker but was stunned to find out his goalscoring record.

Townsend said: “All the talk at the moment around strikers around here, Isak and Sesko, etc, Dessers how did he play last night?

“Whenever I’ve watched him, I’ll be honest, I’ve never thought, considering some of the strikers I’ve seen in Ibrox years gone by, I’ve looked at him and I’ve wondered if he’s got enough about him to ever really, really get the sort of numbers you desire. What do you think?

Tanner replied, “well, remarkably, he ended up being the top goalscorer in the Scottish Premiership last season.”

To which Townsend was visibly shocked, “did he really? Wow, that’s amazing, fair play to him.”

The conversation shows the misconceptions around Dessers’ goalscoring ability and that he can be clinical in front of goal when he wants to be. Rangers fans are used to this type of striker as their number nine before Dessers, Alfredo Morelos, also had a knack for missing chances, but still scored his fair share of goals.

Does Dessers still have a role to play at Ibrox?

At times this window it’s looked as if Dessers has been headed for the exit door at Ibrox, however Tuesday night’s performance may just sway Russell Martin’s mind. Dessers bagged himself a goal and assist in the match and displayed some exemplary hold up play, something he struggled with last season.

Despite being frustrating at times, when he’s on his game he can be a real handful against any defence and always has a moment of genius in him. With Danilo out of form and Igamane likely to be headed for the exit door, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to think Martin may take his chances with Dessers this season.