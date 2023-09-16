Danilo injury update: What Rangers boss Michael Beale said after bruising collision

The Brazilian striker was forced off with a serious head knock after scoring the opening goal against St Johnstone.

Details have emerged of Rangers striker Danilo’s injury after the Brazilian was forced off with a serious head knock during the 2-0 win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

The £6million summer signing from Dutch outfit Feyenoord opened the scoring in the 18th minute in Perth but the goal came at a price after he collided with Saints defender Liam Gordon in mid-air. Both players required a period of treatment by medical staff before being helped to their feet.

And television pictures from brodcaster Sky Sports revealed the true extent of Danilo’s facial injury following the lenghty stoppage in play. An update provided by match commentator Ian Crocker midway through the second half confirmed the player had been rushed to hospital with a suspected compound fracture.

It was a brave leap from the 24-year-old as he rose above two St Johnstone defenders in a crowded box to connect with James Tavernier’s cross and plant a header beyond goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov into the net.

However, he was unable to celebrate following the bruising collision and a stretcher was brought on for the frontman as lay flat out on the pitch. He eventually managed to walk it off assisted by a member of Gers’ physio team with a nasty gash to his head and visible swelling around his left eye-socket just moments after the incident.

Abdallah Sima was introduced as his replacement, with Gordon also unable to continue. It’s a major blow for Beale as he now looks certain to be without Danilo for their opening Europa League group stage clash against Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis next Thursday.

Issuing the latest on the player’s condition after he held his thumbs up to the Gers technical area upon leaving the pitch, Beale stated: “It’s desperately disappointing to lose Danilo because he’s been looking sharp in training over the last two weeks. He had one or two issues before that.

“It looks like a fractured cheekbone which means we’re going to miss him for a little while but it was an excellent goal. He’s already there (at the hospital) and he’ll have some treatment there, whatever he needs.