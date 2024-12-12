Rangers take on Tottenham Hotspur in a blockbuster Europa League tie at Ibrox

Europa League favourites Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Glasgow to take on two-time finalist Rangers in a blockbuster all-British showdown at Ibrox.

The fixture marks Rangers first competitive meeting with an English opponent since a Champions League clash with Liverpool in 2022. It is also a clash which sees former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou go back into the lion's den for the first time since his departure from Parkhead.

Normally this fixture would be one of the busiest in the Light Blues’ season and it is one which promises to have a huge impact on the landscape of the league-phase. However, with the Scottish League Cup final against Celtic on the horizon and minimal recovery time, it gives Philippe Clement plenty of food for thought on how to approach the game against Postecoglou’s star-studded team.

Celtic, who earned a 0-0 draw away at Dinamo Zabreg in midweek, will be keeping a close eye on the game as they look to regain the one trophy that eluded them last season. Ahead of a crucial week of action in the season, we take a look at the latest headlines from both Glasgow clubs.

Danny Mills make bold Rangers prediction

Former Leeds United and Manchester City defender Danny Mills has claimed that Rangers vociferous fan base could intimidate the Tottenham Hotspur players in tonight’s clash at Ibrox.

Mills appeared on TalkSport to discuss the Europa League showdown and explained that although Tottenham have a vastly superior squad on paper to the Gers, the Ibrox atmosphere could prove crucial. The ex-England star said: “The gulf in quality should tell you that Tottenham win the game comfortably, that is how it should be.

“But it’s at Ibrox isn’t it, again it’s about that crowd, they get behind you, it could be fierce, it could be intimidating.”

Gabriel Agbonlahor makes bold Celtic claim

Celtic remain in contention to progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League after a credible 0-0 draw against Dinamo Zabreg in Croatia. The Hoops boast a record of nine points from six matches and with the exception of one defeat to Borussia Dortmund, are unbeaten in Europe both home and away.

This solid start leaves them 21st in the league phase and on course to play a two legged play-off if they can maintain a spot in the top 24 places.

The Scottish champions round-off their league phase campaign with a home clash against BSC Young Boys before making the difficult trip to the West Midlands to take on Premier League side Aston Villa.

Speaking ahead of next month’s Champions League clash at Parkhead, Gabriel Agbonlahor has described the game as their biggest in years.

He said: “I was thinking about this. Do you think that’s Celtic’s biggest game in recent years, in Europe? That will be some atmosphere.”

To which Brazil answered: “Yes, definitely. I think the whole of the Scottish Premiership will be watching because, if Celtic qualify, it’s more money and puts them in an even stronger position.”

Agbonlahor added: “If Celtic win that game, then I think that’s them guaranteed a play-off position. It would put them on 12 points. That would be some lively atmosphere at home to Young Boys.”