The latest news and rumours for Celtic and Rangers this transfer window.

Celtic are looking at bringing in a new recruit from the Premier League as they bolster their title-winning team ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The Hoops have been eyeing a deal for this rising star but his club have been heavily advised to consider their approach when it comes to moving him around on the transfer market either on loan or permanently.

We’ve unpacked some of the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer stories here.

Former Real Madrid coach finds new job after Rangers snub

Davide Ancelotti has secured his first head coach role after being snubbed of the job at Ibrox. Prior to Rangers’ appointment of Russell Martin as their new manager, the Italian had been heavily linked with the position, alongside former boss Steven Gerrard.

Ancelotti, who has worked alongside his father Carlo at his last five teams, will now step into his first job as manager. According to ge.globo, Davide has ‘reached an agreement’ with Brazilian side Botafogo to become their new head coach. The 35-year-old is expected to arrive in Rio de Janeiro ‘in the coming days’ and start work this week.

Ancelotti first started working with his father, the legendary manager, in 2012 as fitness coach at Paris Saint-Germain. Davide then worked his way up to become Carlo’s assistant, a role which he held for almost a decade across five different countries. The father-son pair have worked together at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton, Real Madrid and most recently, the Brazilian national team.

Ancelotti is reportedly still considering who will join him at Botafogo to make up his backroom staff. Carlo remains the manager of Brazil.

Pundit issues ‘imperative’ advice as Celtic eye Premier League ace

Celtic have been linked with Aston Villa ace Louie Barry ahead of the new season, with reports back in January claiming the Hoops were willing to spend big to bring him to Parkhead. However, Barry has been urged to consider his options and Paul Robinson has stressed the importance of Villa including a buy-back clause if he leaves permanently this summer.

“I think Villa will want some kind of buy-back clause. I think it’s imperative that they put in a buy-back if he’s going to go on a permanent, but a loan deal would be ideal for them,” former England goalkeeper Robinson told Football Insider.

“Game time for him at Villa is going to be unlikely this season – so whether it’s a permanent deal or a loan, I think that works for all three parties.

“He’s a player of great quality, and he’s one that could come back to haunt Aston Villa if they sold him, so for me, it’s [better as] a loan if that’s possible. But, for Villa, it’s a permanent [transfer], with an absolutely guaranteed first refusal and a buy-back clause.”

Barry has made just one senior appearance for Villa since joining the youth ranks in 2020. He has been loaned out on multiple occasions and will now be looking to break into the senior side of a top team.