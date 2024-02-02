Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Transfer deadline day has came and went in the Scottish Premiership and clubs across the country worked on tying together last minute deals ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Notoriously hectic, this year's window didn't disappoint as a number of clubs frantically plotted last second moves. Rangers and Celtic both had incomings and outgoings on the final day, however, it was not quite as hectic as some would have expected for the Old Firm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But what about their Scottish Premiership rivals? Here is a run down of everything that happened on deadline day outside of Rangers and Celtic.

Hearts reject deadline day bid for full back

Over in the Edinburgh, it was a quiet night for head coach Steven Naismith with the club opting not to bring in any further players. The Lawrence Shankland 'will he won't he' saga continued right up until the last minute but as the clock struck 11pm, the Glasgow born striker remained in Gorgie.

Shankland wasn't the only Hearts player to attract interest though as English League One outfit Fleetwood Town saw a loan move for defender Tony Sibbick rejected by the club. Fleetwood head coach Charlie Adam had hoped to lure the player until the end of the campaign but the offer was rebuffed without hesitation.

Aberdeen knock back late £500k offer for midfielder

The manageress Dons found their resolve tested in the final throws of deadline day as English Championship side Swansea City launched a late, late move for 21-year-old midfielder Connon Barron. The midfielder is in high demand with his contract set to expire in the summer and the Swans made a last ditch bid that is reported to have included a number of future add-ons and incentives that would have taken the deal to around £500k.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The club will now have to prepare themselves for losing the player in the summer, where the fee will be decided by a tribunal.

Monty raids Black Cats in late double swoop

Hibs were one of the most active clubs on transfer deadline day as they secured three loan moves - including the surprise addition of a teenage Sunderland striker just minutes before the deadline. Head coach Nick Montgomery had already secured the loan signing of defender Nectar Triantis from the Wearside club earlier in the day but went back for more as he added 18-year-old Elizer Mayenda to his ranks.