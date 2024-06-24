Rangers' Borna Barisic is one of five confirmed departures from Ibrox.

The Croatian international has declared he will always support the club from afar

Turkey-bound Borna Barisic has paid an emotional tribute to Rangers supporters after bringing the curtain down on his six-year stay at Ibrox.

The Croatian left-back, who has set to be unveiled as a Trabzonspor player along with former Light Blues team mate John Lundstram in the coming days, was confirmed as one of five stars to have departed the club at the end of last season after his contract expired.

Signed from NK Osijek by Steven Gerrard in 2018 for £2.2million, the 31-year-old became a key performer in his early seasons but his influence on the pitch waned slightly over the last couple of years and talks over a new deal quickly fizzled out.

Ridvan Yilmaz established himself as the first-choice selection in that position under manager Philippe Clement, but Barisic has now taken to social media to reflect on on the special memories he will cherish from his time in Scotland. Posting an image of himself waving to the fans on Instagram, the defender signed off with a popular Gers phrase. He said: “It's never easy to say goodbye especially to something that means that much to you like Rangers FC means to me and my family. I want to thank everyone in the club and around the club for everything that you did for me and my family in last six years.