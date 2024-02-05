Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher can't understand why Rangers' first goal was allowed to stand against Livingston.

Fabio Silva netted his first goal in blue since joining on loan from Wolves in the 3-0 win over the Lions on Premiership business. But contronversy arose after midfielder David Carson felt he had got a stud in the thigh from Connor Goldson during the corner-kick routine.

John Beaton did not blow for a foul and VAR official Matthew MacDermid didn't bring it back for a free-kick. Speaking on Refwatch, former Premier League ref Gallagher doesn't understand how it wasn't given as a free-kick. Rabbi Matondo and Todd Cantwell goals went on to seal a comfortable win for Rangers.

Gallagher said: "Goldson is at the back post. He goes very high with the boot and catches him in the thigh. I think if the referee sees that he is going to give the foul.

"He doesn't pick it up. When you see it, you can't miss it. It's a clear foul."

Carson said post-match: "I've taken a knock. I've got stud marks down my body, on my thigh and I've got a dead leg. "I've clearly gone to attack the ball, got my head on it and I've been taken out after that. "He's got a high foot. If anything, he just misses my head. Look, I made contact with the ball then he made contact with me. "It was the wrong decision. It's a foul. That takes the stuffing out of us. It's always a mountain to climb from then on.