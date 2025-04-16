Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A roundup of the latest news and transfer rumours for Celtic and Rangers this week.

The summer transfer window is just weeks away from opening for business and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers are already doing the rounds.

Both Glasgow sides are expected to oversee both incoming and outgoing deals this summer, with rumours picking up speed each day as we approach the end of the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season.

We’ve taken a look at some of the latest news and transfer speculation surrounding both Celtic and Rangers for Wednesday.

Replacement lined up for ex-Rangers manager flop

Former Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has been sacked from another club after less than four months at the hilt of Brazilian outfit Santos. The 54-year-old was relieved of his duties earlier this week following the side’s latest defeat, and talks are already underway to sign his replacement.

TNT Sports Brasil has reported that Santos have entered talks with Jorge Sampaoli. The Argentine coach has taken charge of a raft of clubs during his managerial career, including the Chile and Argentina national teams. Sampaoli has also previously managed Santos, joining the club in December 2018, and could now return to his old stomping ground.

He resigned from the Brazilian club a year later and has since worked with the likes of Marseille, Sevilla, and most recently Rennes. According to the TNT Sports report, talks between Santos and Sampaoli have progressed and the club’s board of directors is said to be ‘optimistic’ about reaching an agreement.

Caixinha was dismissed by the club following a turbulent run of results. After taking charge of just 16 games, he oversaw six wins, three draws and seven defeats, despite the return of homegrown hero Neymar in January.

Caixinha joined Rangers in March 2017 but was sacked after seven months in charge. After a 229-day reign, he earned the less than desirable title of the shortest serving manager in the club’s history.

BBC Scotland's Tom English described the Rangers chapter as a ‘desperate mess from start to finish’, and argued his track record ‘did not support him’ getting the job in the first place.

Club opts not to sign Celtic ace this summer

Signs are now pointing to Luis Palma returning to Celtic this summer following the latest news on his time in Greece. The winger was sent out on loan to Olympiacos in February but it does not look like he will be extending his stay with the newly crowned Super League champions.

According to EDN TV, Palma’s future is now ‘uncertain’ as Olympiacos will reportedly ‘not exercise’ the opportunity to sign the Honduran on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

Palma joined the Greek side on a short-term deal but he has had a mixed run of performances. With just two league starts and no goalscoring contributions, he has struggled to establish himself as a reliable attacking outlet.

His contract with Celtic runs until 2028, so the Hoops will have plenty to consider if he does return to Parkhead, especially as he also struggled for regular minutes in Scotland.