Bartosz Frankowski and Tomasz Musial were arrested and stood down from the Champions League tie in Lublin.

The VAR official binned from Rangers’ Champions League qualifier against Dynamo Kyiv after being arrested 24 hours before the first-leg tie has issued an apology for his drunken behaviour.

Polish official Bartosz Frankowski and compatriot Tomasz Musia were supposed to be on duty in the VAR studio for the game in Lublin last night before shock news emerged of their arrest by local police after the pair took part in a prank which saw them steal a road sign in the early hours of the morning.

Frankowski - who worked at Euro 2024 - was due to be the lead official and backed up by Musia, but they were taken off duty by UEFA and are now expected to be dismissed by the Polish FA. And Frankowski has expressed his deep regret at the incident in a statement released this morning.

He said: “I am still trying to find words that will sufficiently express how much I regret this incident and how sorry I am. I realise that with one such violation, I ruined 22 years of refereeing, ruined my entire career. It was stupidity, an idiotic fantasy, I don’t even know what to call it. I should have calmly prepared for the match and not gone anywhere. “As one of the police officers later told me, our prank was spotted by CCTV cameras. And they intervened. I would like to clarify that we were in no way aggressive. These were stupid jokes. We did not suspect that it would be perceived this way. We had no bad intentions.

“The prank with this sign was a stupid game. Now, looking back, I understand that it was not a very smart idea. It was a sign that was lying next to where road works were being carried out. And we were passing by. I am very sorry that this happened. And on a purely human level, it was stupid, because I know that my unfortunate behaviour will cast a shadow on many years of hard work.

“What happened was irresponsible and unprofessional on my part, and I am fully aware of that. I would just like to emphasise that there were no acts of aggression in my behaviour, I did not break the law and there was no unlawful behaviour on my part towards police officers or anyone. I was not charged with any offence, I was only fined. I sincerely apologise to the Polish FA and I also apologise to my family. I understand the consequences that await me, but I hope that I will be able to rehabilitate myself.”