'Does he care?' - Kris Boyd claims Rangers talisman Alfredo Morelos should be 'embarrassed'

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Kris Boyd has delivered a scathing verdict on Alfredo Morelos’ early season form for Rangers.

The 25-year-old has hit four goals in his first 10 Scottish Premiership outings this term, and has seven strikes across all competitions in total.

Morelos has scored three of his four league efforts in his past four outings, but Boyd has still seen fit to criticise his output.

Writing in a column for the Scottish Sun, the pundit said: “If I was Alfredo Morelos right now I’d be embarrassed. In fact, if I was ANY of the Rangers forwards I’d feel like that, given their lack of goals.

“Morelos is one strike better off having hit his fourth goal of the campaign against Aberdeen at Ibrox.

“I’m sorry, for a Rangers No 9 that’s just not good enough. To be around the same tally as the Celtic right-back after the first quarter of the season should have Morelos shame-faced.

“Does he care, though? Is he even bothered?

“I don’t like asking that but the way he’s playing right now I would have to say I’m not so sure he is.

“There are Rangers fans who can’t see past Morelos. Supporters who think ‘Alfie’ or ‘Buff’ can do no wrong.

“But he’s miles off it.”

He added: “He’s stopped doing everything that was good about his game last season.

“He’s not the nuisance he was previously and isn’t even getting annoyed.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s a good thing he’s not getting yellow cards in every game and being undisciplined.