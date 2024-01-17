Founded in 1873, the Scottish Cup is one of the oldest domestic cup competitions in history and it is contested by teams at all levels of the Scottish pyramid.

The Scottish Cup is renowned for producing its fair share of shocks over the years and 34-time winners Rangers will hope to avoid an upset when they make the trip to take on Scottish League Two promotion chasers Dumbarton, who have previously tasted success in this competition just once back in 1883.

Dumbarton have not competed in the top-flight since 1985 and their squad is a far cry from the wealth of their Glasgow counterparts. They are one of the oldest clubs in Scottish football and will be determined to produce a strong display in front of their 2,000 supporters.

Meanwhile, Rangers, who have already tasted silverware in the League Cup this season, will hope to take a step closer to defending the trophy that they last lifted in 2022.

Ahead of the game, Glasgow World has rounded up all of the key injuries for both teams including 5 injuries and seven doubts for Rangers and Dumbarton.

1 . OUT: Kieran Dowell (Rangers) Kieran Dowell is set to spend two months sidelined after picking up an injury in Rangers' January training camp.

2 . OUT: Ben Davies (Rangers) Ben Davies is still sidelined and is behind schedule in his bid to return to the first team.

3 . OUT: Danilo (Rangers) Damaged his medial ligament against Hearts in December and ruled out for up to four months. Due to have surgery soon.

4 . OUT: Kemar Roofe (Rangers) Kemar Roofe is no closer to making a comeback after breaking down against St Johnstone just before Christmas.