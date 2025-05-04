Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How to get tickets to attend a Q&A session with Duncan Ferguson to mark the publication of his much-anticipated autobiography

Rangers and Everton hero Duncan Ferguson is returning to Glasgow for a special one-off evening this month to mark the release of his much-anticipated autobiography and to speak to fans about his short spell at Ibrox as well as his successful, and frequently controversial life in football.

‘In Conversation: Duncan Ferguson at Mar Hall’ will give supporters the opportunity to hear first-hand about the highs and lows “Big Dunc” experienced during his time with the Light Blues plus his time at Dundee United, Everton and Newcastle United.

The towering former striker moved to Rangers in 1993 for a transfer fee of £4 million, which set a new British record at the time. His year-long spell in Govan proved largely disappointing, marked by injuries and off-field drama.

Ex-Rangers striker Duncan Ferguson has opened up on his short spell at Ibrox during his playing career in an eye-opening new interview. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Despite being a high-profile arrival, it’s fair to say he struggled to live up to expectations, partly due to injuries and the strong form of fellow frontman Mark Hateley. He also faced immense pressure and ultimately felt like a failure when Rangers wanted to move him on, admitting earlier this year his exit from Rangers three decades ago drove him to tears.

Ferguson’s career and personal life have been simultaneously dogged by controversy and difficulty; he became the first professional football to have served a custodial sentence for a crime committed on a football pitch.

Interested in spending an evening with one of Rangers’ greatest hard-men and listening to his compelling story? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming event taking place in the stunning surroundings of Mar Hall and how to get tickets.

When and where is Duncan Ferguson: in conversation?

Ferguson will take to the stage at Mar Hall to relive his career and ill-fated Rangers spell, including stories about his former teammates and significant games he featured in. The event will be held at Mar Hall Avenue, Bishopton (PA7 5NW) on Friday, May 9th and gets underway at 9pm.

How can I get tickets?

Ticket can still be purchased through Eventbrite. Prices for ONE adult begin at £30 and include a copy of the book available to pick up on the night. Admission for TWO adults plus a copy of the book are available at £40. There is no limit on how much tickets can be purchased per person.

Seating is unreserved. Part of the event will open up to audience questions with Ferguson also expected to sign copies of his autobiography following the Q&A.