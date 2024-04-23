Edin Dzeko targets Rangers hero and former Man Utd star in astonishing move to bin 4 of his teammates

Ryan Kent is one of a quartet of players the former Manchester City star wants to see head through the exit door this summer
Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 13:00 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 13:00 BST
Edin Dzeko of Fenerbahce seen in action Edin Dzeko of Fenerbahce seen in action
Edin Dzeko of Fenerbahce seen in action

Former Manchester City star Edin Dzeko has launched an astonishing tirade of Rangers title-winning hero Ryan Kent by informing the Turkish giants Fenerbahce to bin his own team mate.

According to local outlet Fotospor, there are players that Dzeko and ex-Southampton star Dusan Tadic want and do not want playing for the first-team. The quartet in question that both players of the Istanbul-based club want to see head through the exit door this summer include former Ibrox hero Ryan Kent, ex-Manchester United attacker Fred, İsmail Yüksek and İrfan Can Kahveci.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is claimed that pressure is also being applied on midfielder Rade Krunić and winger Cengiz Ünder to play constantly. The report adds that Dzeko had also recommended the club appoint a foreign assistant to head coach İsmail Kartal following their heavy 6-1 Europa Conference League exit at the hands of Danish side FC Nordsjælland earlier this season.

Kent, who joined Fenerbache last summer after a five-year spell in Govan, initially signed for Rangers on loan from Liverpool before completing a £7m permanent move in 2019. He scored 33 goals in 218 appearances across all competitions, but has endured a torrid time in Turkey.

The 27-year-old wide man has been bombed out of the first-team picture and had recently been linked with a return to the UK amid reported January interest from Hull City, Leeds United and Burnley.

Related topics:Ryan KentFenerbahceManchester City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.