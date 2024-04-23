Edin Dzeko targets Rangers hero and former Man Utd star in astonishing move to bin 4 of his teammates
Former Manchester City star Edin Dzeko has launched an astonishing tirade of Rangers title-winning hero Ryan Kent by informing the Turkish giants Fenerbahce to bin his own team mate.
According to local outlet Fotospor, there are players that Dzeko and ex-Southampton star Dusan Tadic want and do not want playing for the first-team. The quartet in question that both players of the Istanbul-based club want to see head through the exit door this summer include former Ibrox hero Ryan Kent, ex-Manchester United attacker Fred, İsmail Yüksek and İrfan Can Kahveci.
It is claimed that pressure is also being applied on midfielder Rade Krunić and winger Cengiz Ünder to play constantly. The report adds that Dzeko had also recommended the club appoint a foreign assistant to head coach İsmail Kartal following their heavy 6-1 Europa Conference League exit at the hands of Danish side FC Nordsjælland earlier this season.
Kent, who joined Fenerbache last summer after a five-year spell in Govan, initially signed for Rangers on loan from Liverpool before completing a £7m permanent move in 2019. He scored 33 goals in 218 appearances across all competitions, but has endured a torrid time in Turkey.
