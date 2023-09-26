Edmiston Drive outside Ibrox Stadium to close for around two weeks

Commuters are urged to be aware of the road closures if planning on travelling that direction.

A busy Glasgow main road running parallel to Ibrox Stadium will be partially close for around two weeks.

Edmiston Drive will be closed westbound at the roundabout with Broomloan Road from Monday, October 2 as Scottish Water install seven miles of new pipes to connect Glasgow’s water network with Ayrshire.

The new water main is being put in place in the Ibrox, Mosspark, Pollok, Priesthill, Nitshill and Parkhouse areas of the city as part of the Glasgow Resilience Project.

Edmiston Drive, outside Ibrox.

Diversions will be in place down Broomloan Road, Govan Road, Golspie Street and Helen Street, with Scottish Water apologising for any disruption caused. They have thanked affected road users in advance for their patience and understanding while the works are carried out.

The multi-million project is being delivered by Caledonia Water Alliance - Scottish Water’s alliance partner and is expected to be completed by November 2024.