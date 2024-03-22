Mikey Johnston has excelled so far at West Brom. He is contracted to Celtic for another two years though. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

With the international break still active, let's take a step back from the hustle and bustle of Scotland build-up and see what Rangers and Celtic are currently doing.

A former mentor of Philippe Clement has lavished praise on the Belgian - additionally, a pundit has urged Celtic to keep one of their loan stars at the club upon his return to Glasgow.

Erik Gerits says Rangers fans 'ain't seen nothing yet' with Philippe Clement

Erik Gerits mentored Philippe Clement during their time together at Genk - in a recent interview, he expressed his admiration for the Rangers boss, predicting that he will be a success at the Ibrox Stadium.

Speaking to the Scottish Sun [via the Daily Record], Gerits said: "I've always liked Philippe as a footballer, and a coach, but most of all as a man. What's the saying in English? You ain't seen nothing yet? Well, I would say to the Rangers fans that he ain't finished yet, because there's a lot more to come from Philippe in his career. He's just 50, that's still young."

Carlton Palmer issues Celtic warning over Mikey Johnston

Carlton Palmer has grown an admiration for Celtic star Mikey Johnston during his time on loan at West Brom. He thinks that the Hoops should do everything they can to keep him at the club, despite it seeming unlikely that he will remain at Celtic Park.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said: "Johnston has had an unbelievable impact. He’s been exceptional, with six goals and one assist. West Brom should be looking to secure a permanent transfer, as he’s taken to the Baggies, to the supporters' hearts and done really well.

